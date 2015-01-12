Brain Cancer Suit Settled

A Pennsylvania state court judge has approved the settlement of a suit which charged that Dow Chemical’s Rohm and Haas subsidiary dumped chemicals that caused residents of McCullom Lake, Ill., to develop brain tumors. Settlement details were not revealed. The on-again-off-again suit, dating back to 2006, charged that Rohm and Haas dumped trichloroethylene and vinyl chloride in a lagoon beside a now-shuttered specialty chemical plant.
