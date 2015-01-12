California Governor Sets Ambitious Goal For Renewable Energy

California Gov. Jerry Brown (D), sworn in last week for a record fourth term, called in his inaugural address for the nation’s most populous state to accelerate its use of renewable energy and lead the U.S. in the fight against climate change. “We must demonstrate that reducing carbon is compatible with an abundant economy and human well-being,” he said. Specifically, Brown proposed that half of California’s electricity should come from renewable energy sources by 2030. The 50% target, which needs approval from regulators, expands on the state’s existing requirement that power companies derive one-third of their supplies from solar, wind, biomass, and other cleaner sources by 2020. California utilities say they are on track to meet the goal. Nationwide, only about 13% of U.S. electricity generation came from renewables in 2013, according to federal energy data. California, Brown said, must “also reduce the relentless release of methane, black carbon, and other potent pollutants across industries.” Methane, black carbon, and some synthetic gases, notably hydrofluorocarbons, have high potentials for global warming.