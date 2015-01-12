DuPont Divests Two Drug Propellants

In advance of the spin-off of its performance chemicals business, DuPont has divested two lines of propellants used to deliver drugs. DuPont sold its Dymel brand of pharmaceutical-grade hydrofluorocarbon (HFC)-134a to India’s SRF. The $20 million deal includes know-how so that SRF can set up its own plant. SRF already manufactures technical-grade HFC-134a. Meanwhile, Mexico’s Mexichem, also an HFC-134a maker, has acquired DuPont’s business in pharmaceutical-grade HFC-227ea/P for $4.1 million.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter