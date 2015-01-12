Gilead Acquires Phenex Program

Gilead Sciences is acquiring a liver disease drug development program from the privately held German company Phenex Pharmaceuticals. Gilead will pay up to $470 million for Phenex’s small-molecule farnesoid X receptor (FXR) agonists. FXR is a nuclear hormone receptor that regulates bile acid, lipid, and glucose homeostasis, which can help reduce liver steatosis and inflammation and may help prevent liver fibrosis.
