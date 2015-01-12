Isis Pharma Inks RNA Deal With J&J

Isis Pharmaceuticals will work with Janssen Biotech, part of Johnson & Johnson, to develop RNA-targeted drugs against autoimmune disorders of the gastrointestinal tract. Janssen has expertise in formulating drugs that can be delivered to targets in the gut. J&J will pay Isis $35 million up front. The agreement covers three programs for which Isis could receive another $800 million in license fees and milestone payments. If Janssen licenses promising drug candidates, it will handle the development, regulatory, and commercialization aspects.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter