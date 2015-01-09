NIH Grant Success Rate Improves

After years of decline, the percentage of applications that resulted in National Institutes of Health grants for individual researchers—R01s and their equivalent—showed a slight uptick in 2014, according to NIH data released this month. The success rate, a gauge of the difficulty of getting an NIH grant, will be watched closely to see if a more positive trend for researchers has emerged.
