Policy

NIH Grant Success Rate Improves

Funding: Individual investigator awards rebound slightly

by Andrea Widener
January 9, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 2
After years of decline, the percentage of applications that resulted in National Institutes of Health grants for individual researchers—R01s and their equivalent—showed a slight uptick in 2014, according to NIH data released this month. The success rate, a gauge of the difficulty of getting an NIH grant, will be watched closely to see if a more positive trend for researchers has emerged.

A bar graph shows the success rate of NIH individual researcher grants over recent years.
NOTE: All data are for R01 or equivalent awards: R23, R29, and R37. Actual dollars awarded without adjustment for inflation. SOURCE: NIH Data Book
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

