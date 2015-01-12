Nestlé Invests In Microbiome Firm

The health science subsidiary of the food giant Nestlé has invested $65 million in Seres Health, a Cambridge, Mass.-based firm that is developing biological drugs designed to treat disease by restoring a malfunctioning microbiome. Seres recently raised $48 million from other investors. Seres says it will use the funds to move its lead product, SER-109, into Phase III clinical trials for preventing the recurrence of Clostridium difficile infection.
