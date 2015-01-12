Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Polymer Beads Improve Detection Limits Of Absorption Spectroscopy

 Polystyrene beads suspended in samples increase optical path length and sample sensitivity

by Celia Henry Arnaud
January 12, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

In absorption spectroscopy, absorbance is directly proportional to the path length of the light through a sample containing analytes. In a new method called multiscattering-enhanced absorption spectroscopy, Christian Santschi, Volodymyr B. Koman, and Olivier J. F. Martin of ETH Lausanne report a low-cost, quick, and easy way to increase the path length through samples and thus improve the sensitivity of standard absorption spectroscopy. No instrument adaptations are required: The sample itself is modified (Anal. Chem. 2014, DOI: 10.1021/ac502267q). The researchers suspend polystyrene beads, which do not absorb visible light, in a cuvette with a sample containing the analytes. Light scattered by the beads traverses a longer path length that depends on the beads’ size and concentration. The researchers demonstrate that the method improves detection limits for various analytes, including 10-nm gold nanoparticles and some organic compounds, by a factor of roughly three to seven, respectively. The method is particularly well-suited to low analyte concentrations.

BEADS
Diagram shows standard sample preparations (black arrows/spectrum) compared with adding light-scattering beads in absorption spectroscopy (red arrows/spectrum).
Compared with standard sample preparations (black arrows/spectrum), adding light-scattering beads increases the optical path length and analyte sensitivity in absorption spectroscopy (red arrows/spectrum).
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ultrabright fluorescent label improves assay speed and sensitivity
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Hybrid method boosts microscopy resolution
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New dyes enable super-multicolor imaging

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE