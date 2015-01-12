Suit Accuses Revlon Of Safety Lapses

Alan Meyers, former chief science officer of cosmetics firm Revlon, has claimed in a lawsuit that he was fired for pointing out—and working to fix—safety and compliance problems at newly acquired laboratories. Meyers alleges that he found several problems in labs at Colomer, a Spanish cosmetics firm that Revlon acquired in 2013, including raw materials that did not meet safety standards, a lack of adequate testing equipment, and no toxicologists. He also alleges that Revlon’s CEO, Lorenzo Delpani, was hostile toward him because Meyers was born in the U.S. and is Jewish. Delpani was previously the CEO of Colomer. Revlon says the suit is “completely meritless” and that Meyers’s employment ended because of poor performance.
