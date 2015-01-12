Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Toyota Frees Fuel-Cell Patents

Transportation: Automaker says move will hasten development of hydrogen-powered vehicles

by Melody M. Bomgardner
January 12, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Toyota to give away fuel cell vehicle patents, says Bob Carter, Senior Vice President of Automotive Operations at Toyota Motor Sales, USA.
Credit: Toyota Motor
Toyota’s Carter talks patents at the Consumer Electronics Show.

In a move to spur development and adoption of hydrogen-fuel-cell transportation, Toyota says it will make thousands of its own patents available for free to other automakers, fuel-cell parts suppliers, and fueling station companies. Toyota’s first consumer fuel-cell car, the Mirai, will go on sale this year.

Successful launch of a first generation of fuel-cell automobiles will require “unconventional collaboration between automakers, government regulators, academia, and energy providers,” said Bob Carter, senior vice president of automotive operations at Toyota Motor Sales U.S.A., when he announced the initiative at last week’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. “By eliminating traditional corporate boundaries, we can speed the development of new technologies.”

Toyota owns 5,680 fuel-cell-related patents covering fuel-cell stacks, high-pressure hydrogen tanks, system control software, and hydrogen production and supply.

Similarly, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said last June that the electric car industry would benefit from a common technology platform. “Our true competition is not the small trickle of non-Tesla electric cars being produced,” Musk said, “but rather the enormous flood of gasoline cars pouring out of the world’s factories every day.”

If Toyota entices other automakers to make and sell fuel-cell cars, then governments and other stakeholders may have to deploy hydrogen fueling infrastructure, points out Cosmin Laslau of Lux Research. “However, releasing the patents only helps to a certain extent,” he cautions. “There’s a lot of proprietary know-how behind how to effectively apply the patents that other manufacturers will have to learn the hard way.”

The technological complexity of fuel-cell cars has already inspired cooperation among automakers. Toyota has partnered with BMW; Nissan, Daimler, and Ford have teamed up; and Honda and General Motors have combined their fuel-cell efforts.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Switch to electric vehicles will gain momentum
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
GM and Honda pair up for fuel cells
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Lead makers fight to stay in batteries

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE