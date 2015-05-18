ACS Insight Lab Seeks Participants

ACS is inviting its members to join the newly formed ACS Insight Lab to help shape the society’s future. Launched in February, the Insight Lab serves as a community of online advisers who provide feedback on how the society can improve its programs and services.
“ACS places tremendous value on the feedback we receive from our members, and the ACS Insight Lab is a way to engage members in an ongoing conversation with the society that serves them,” says Elizabeth McGaha, assistant director of research and market insights at ACS. “This feedback from our members helps to ensure that ACS programs and services provide value as well as meet the needs of our members.”
Alicia Filson, research associate for research and market insights, says the goal is to have 5,000 members in the Insight Lab by the end of the year and that half that number has already been reached. “We’re trying to mirror the ACS membership demographics as closely as we can,” Filson says.
Members of the lab will receive regular newsletters on how insights gained from the community have been incorporated into new programs and services, and they can also win prizes such as $100 gift cards for their participation. “The more you participate, the more chances you have to win,” Filson says. For more information, or to join, visit www.acsinsightlab.com/joinnow.
