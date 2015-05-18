Advertisement

09320-cover-beachcxd.jpg
09320-cover-beachcxd.jpg
May 18, 2015 Cover

Volume 93, Issue 20

Even an act of Congress doesn’t move sun filters closer to approval

Cover image:

Credit:

Volume 93 | Issue 20
Consumer Safety

After More Than A Decade, FDA Still Won’t Allow New Sunscreens

Mass Spec Welcome In Clinical Labs

Use of mass spec for clinical diagnostics is increasing, but labs face uncertainty about FDA’s plans to regulate tests

New Survey On Minority Chemistry Professors Released

Percentage of underrepresented minorities in faculty positions remains stuck at 4%

  • Materials

    Pyrex At 100

    Corning’s century-old glass innovation has had a revolutionary impact on cooking and chemistry

  • Business

    A Chemical Industry Emerges In Vietnam

    Economy’s potential and Japanese funding stimulate expansion in the country

  • Policy

    California Moving To Change Its Chemical Warning Labels

    Proposal to overhaul Proposition 65 labeling statute faces opposition

Science Concentrates

image name
Environment

Global CO2 Breaches 400 PPM

Climate Science: The atmospheric concentration of the greenhouse gas surpasses a milestone level, one not matched in millions of years

Business & Policy Concentrates

