Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

May 18, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Sensient Technologies has reached an agreement to acquire Xennia Technology, a maker of inks used in digital printing. The business, now owned by Royal Ten Cate, had sales of $11 million last year.

Lanxess has named Antonis Papadourakis CEO of its Pittsburgh-based North American subsidiary, effective July 1. Papadourakis is now Americas region president at the Altuglas subsidiary of Arkema.

Toray Industries’ U.S. subsidiary, Zoltek, will double its capacity for large-tow carbon fiber in Mexico to 5,000 metric tons per year. Used in wind turbines and car frames, large-tow carbon fiber is cheaper than standard carbon fiber, which has fewer filaments.

908 Devices, a maker of portable mass spectrometry instruments, has raised $12 million in new funding from investors led by Saudi Aramco’s venture capital arm. Along with the investment from Aramco comes a pact to advance 908 Devices’ technology in oil and chemical operations.

BP will close a cellulosic ethanol facility in Jennings, La., and lay off 56 workers after failing to find a buyer. The company acquired the plant from Verenium in 2010; last year BP said it would focus its biofuels investment on its sugarcane ethanol in Brazil.

Pfizer will pay $87.5 million to acquire a minority stake in AM-Pharma, a Dutch biotech firm developing recombinant human alkaline phosphatase (recAP) for inflammatory diseases. In January, AM-Pharma started a Phase II study of recAP as a treatment for sepsis-related kidney injury.

Nikon will access Lonza’s operating system, facility design, and consulting services to launch a cell and gene therapy contract manufacturing business in Japan. Nikon is considering the Tokyo-Yokohama area as the site for a new facility.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals plans to build a biologics plant near Dublin, Ireland. The four-year, $505 million project is expected to create 800 construction jobs and 200 permanent jobs, according to IDA Ireland, Ireland’s industrial development authority.

Transition Therapeutics will pay $1 million to license a small-molecule drug candidate from Eli Lilly & Co. The deal, Toronto-based Transition’s fourth such agreement with Lilly, is for TT701, a selective androgen receptor modulator shown to increase lean body mass.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Sarepta buys into Lysogene gene therapy
Maxygen Consolidates In California

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE