Cargill And Evolva Plan Stevia Facility

Biotech flavor ingredients firm Evolva and partner Cargill will begin engineering a facility at Cargill’s Blair, Neb., site to produce stevia sweetener from sugar via fermentation. Plant-derived zero-calorie stevia sweetener is popular with consumers and food and beverage makers. But according to Evolva, the tastiest molecules in stevia are produced in only tiny amounts. The firm’s engineered yeasts can make large quantities cheaply, it says.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter