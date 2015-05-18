Advertisement

Environment

Climate Friendly But Flammable

May 18, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 20
March 9, page 2: The sample indicated in the letter titled “Seaborg’s Plutonium Roots” should have been shown in micrograms (µg), not milligrams (mg).

Nothing in the article about “new” refrigerants addresses the fact that alkane refrigerants are highly flammable (C&EN, March 9, page 6).

I understand the desire to accentuate the positive effects of R-441A on greenhouse gas production and release. I read on another site that the amount of R-441A required will generally be smaller than that of R-134A or other refrigerants. However, I think the author should have said something about the increased risk of fire.

Refrigerators have a pressurized system that deliberately places hydrocarbon-filled tubes very close to spark-generating compressor motors, and to lights as well. Ever since the first electric refrigerators, we have survived a variety of pressurized hazardous materials as refrigerants, including ammonia and sulfur dioxide. However, neither these nor the traditional chlorofluorocarbons and hydrofluorocarbons were highly flammable.

It may be that the benefits of the new refrigerants outweigh the risks. Nevertheless, a magazine that prides itself on attention to chemical safety should at least have broached the subject of flammability.

Andrew W. Maverick
Baton Rouge, La.

EPA’s approval of climate-friendly refrigerants is myopic. These hydrocarbons and their blends have poor Carnot cycle efficiency and therefore require more electricity to operate. Hence, more CO2 is released to the atmosphere. This also offsets their lower cost. The flammability issue is too obvious to need comment.

Walter Mahler
Boca Raton, Fla.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

