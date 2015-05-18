Denali Launches With Big Fund-Raising

Denali Therapeutics, a new biotech firm focused on neurodegenerative disease, has launched with an initial investment commitment of $217 million, an amount being called the largest ever for a biotech firm. Denali’s three founders—Ryan Watts, Alexander Schuth, and Marc Tessier-Lavigne—are all former Genentech scientists. Notably, Tessier-Lavigne, now president of Rockefeller University, led R&D at Genentech during the 2000s. Denali says it plans to discover medicines for Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and other neurodegenerative ailments.
