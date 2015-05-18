Dow Wins Approval To Fly Drones

Dow Chemical has won Federal Aviation Administration approval to fly small unmanned aircraft systems, or drones, for the purpose of inspecting its plants in the U.S. In its application, Dow said use of drones would reduce the need for human inspection using ropes, scaffolding, bucket trucks, and ladders. Dow said it has tested drones from the manufacturer Aeryon Labs in cooperation with Northwestern Michigan College.
