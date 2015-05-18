Advertisement

People

Earl V. Anderson

by Susan J. Ainsworth
May 18, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 20


Earl V. Anderson, 84, a retired C&EN senior correspondent, died on March 10 at his home in Beacon, N.Y.

Born in Beacon, Anderson earned a B.S. degree in chemical engineering at Clarkson College of Technology (now Clarkson University) in Potsdam, N.Y., in 1952. He served in the Army during the Korean War, commanding a company of combat engineers in the 24th Infantry Division.

Early in his career, Anderson worked at Texaco Research Center. In 1957, he joined the staff atC&EN, where he would remain for 37 years. Initially, he worked in the Houston office covering the Gulf Coast petrochemical industry. Later, he moved to the magazine’s New York City office to focus on international trade affairs and the chemical industries in Canada, Mexico, South America, and Japan. He retired in 1994.

For his service in the Army, he received the Bronze Star, the Korean Service Medal with two campaign stars, a unit citation, and the Japan Occupation Medal.

Anderson was a member of ACS and its New York Section’s Chemical Marketing & Economics Group. He was also a member of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers, the Chemical Industries Association, the Houston Press Club, the Chemists’ Club, and the Overseas Press Club of America.

In Beacon, he was a member of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church as well as several volunteer and community organizations.

Anderson is survived by his wife, Anne, whom he married in 1951; daughters, Mary Ruger and Jude Pendleton; sons, Robert and Donald; 18 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

