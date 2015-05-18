Extreme UV Spurs New Venture

Japan’s JSR and the European electronics research organization IMEC are forming a joint venture to develop photoresists suitable for use in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography. Repeatedly delayed, EUV lithography is finally being deployed by chip makers. In April, ASML, a European semiconductor equipment firm, sold 15 EUV lithography systems. EUV is expected to enable semiconductor makers to make circuit lines measuring less than 10 nm.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter