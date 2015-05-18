France’s Novacap To Acquire Uetikon

Novacap, a French specialty and pharmaceutical chemicals company, will acquire CU Chemie Uetikon, which provides custom synthesis of drug intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients from a plant in Lahr, Germany. The company, with 135 employees, had sales of $45 million last year. “The acquisition of Uetikon fits perfectly into our strategy to reinforce our position in pharmaceuticals and health markets,” says Novacap CEO Pierre Luzeau. Novacap was formed in 2003 through the acquisition of a Rhodia business.
