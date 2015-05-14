Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Holograms Help To Power Up Microbatteries

Energy Storage: Polymer patterning technique lets researchers pack more power into miniature lithium-ion batteries

by Matt Davenport
May 14, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Hailong Ning
Engineers used holograms to pattern a microbattery’s electrodes, seen in this picture as a roughly 2- × 2-mm square on the glass substrate.Engineers used holograms to pattern a microbattery’s electrodes, seen in this picture as a roughly 2 × 2 mm square on the glass substrate.
Microbattery sitting on a finger.
Credit: Hailong Ning
Engineers used holograms to pattern a microbattery’s electrodes, seen in this picture as a roughly 2- × 2-mm square on the glass substrate.Engineers used holograms to pattern a microbattery’s electrodes, seen in this picture as a roughly 2 × 2 mm square on the glass substrate.

Techniques that produce holograms have helped researchers create little lithium-ion batteries that could power microelectronic devices, such as sensors, medical implants, and radio frequency transmitters.

As engineers continue to shrink the size of electronics, they stoke a growing demand for miniaturized power supplies. Although researchers have already created millimeter-sized microbatteries, these generally fail to store sufficient energy or produce enough power for devices.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Hailong Ning/Alex Jerez Roman
The power output of new microbatteries is orders of magnitude greater than that of existing ones, high enough to make LEDs flash briefly.The power output of new microbatteries is orders of magnitude greater than that of existing ones, high enough to make LEDS flash briefly.
Scheme of 3-D battery electrodes.
Credit: Hailong Ning/Alex Jerez Roman
The power output of new microbatteries is orders of magnitude greater than that of existing ones, high enough to make LEDs flash briefly.The power output of new microbatteries is orders of magnitude greater than that of existing ones, high enough to make LEDS flash briefly.

Engineers at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, recently demonstrated that porous, three-dimensional electrodes can boost a lithium-ion microbattery’s power output by three orders of magnitude. But the team, led by Paul V. Braun, lacked a simple, reliable way to optimize their electrode structure. Braun’s team has now used holograms, which are the 3-D interference patterns of multiple laser beams, to precisely create porous blocks in light-curable polymers (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 2015, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1423889112). They then used these blocks as scaffolding to build electrodes.

The hologram process is compatible with conventional 2-D photolithography, a stalwart of the microelectronics industry, Braun says. The team electroplated the resulting polymer structures with nickel and then dissolved the polymer, leaving porous metal electrodes.

The researchers then coated their cathodes with lithiated manganese oxide and their anodes with a nickel-tin alloy. After adding a drop of electrolyte, they sealed the device using elastomer and resin.

These finishing steps can add cost and bulk to a microbattery, which is not ideal, notes Daniel Brandell of the Ångström Advanced Battery Centre at the University of Uppsala, in Sweden, who was not involved in the study. “Nevertheless,” he says, “the work demonstrates that high power density can be achieved for 3-D microbatteries, which is one of the ultimate goals of this field.”

But the team believes the takeaway from its study should be the holographic electrode design, rather than the batteries themselves, says Hailong Ning, a lead researcher in Braun’s group. The patterning technique puts few restrictions on the electrode materials used in the battery, he says. “There are other chemistries to explore.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How silver ink and lasers can create twisted 3-D components
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Moving Toward Invisible Batteries
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Big Charge For Nanobatteries

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE