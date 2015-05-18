Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

John H. Weisburger

by Susan J. Ainsworth
May 18, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

John H. Weisburger, 92, an expert in chemical carcinogenesis, died at his home in White Plains, N.Y., on Feb. 17, 2014.

Born in Stuttgart, Germany, Weisburger lived in Belgium and France for several years before moving to Cuba in 1940.

He studied chemistry at the University of Havana before moving to the U.S. He served a two-year stint in the U.S. Army before earning a B.S. degree in 1947, an M.S. in 1948, and a Ph.D. in 1949, all in chemistry from the University of Cincinnati.

Weisburger was a postdoctoral fellow at the National Cancer Institute (NCI), and in 1950, he joined the Public Health Service as a biochemist assigned to NCI. For 10 years, he was involved in studies on the metabolism and mechanism of action of 2-acetylaminofluorene, which induces tumors and is a useful biochemical tool in the study of carcinogenesis.

In 1961, Weisburger was tasked to form a new unit to test environmental and industrial compounds for possible toxicity and carcinogenicity. This project eventually became the NCI Bioassay Program, which was later transferred to the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences as the National Toxicology Program.

In 1966, he and his then-wife, Elizabeth K. Weisburger, published a C&EN article, “Chemicals as Causes of Cancer,” which provided a comprehensive overview of a variety of carcinogenic compounds(DOI: 10.1021/cen-v044n006.p124).

Weisburger retired from NCI in 1972 and joined the American Health Foundation in Valhalla, N.Y. He later moved to New York Medical College in Valhalla as a research professor of pathology.

Weisburger is credited with many papers on carcinogenicity. He traveled widely for meetings and lectures and received many honors, including distinguished service medals from the American Society of Preventive Oncology and the American Health Foundation. He was a member of numerous organizations and an emeritus member of ACS, which he joined in 1946.

He is survived by Elizabeth and his second wife, Helga; two sons; a daughter; two stepchildren; four grandchildren; eight step-grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Hans H. Baer
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Alan Rodgman
Douglas R. Shanklin

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE