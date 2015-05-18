Renewable fuels firm Joule Unlimited has raised $40 million in equity and debt financing from its existing investors, including venture capital firm Flagship Ventures. Joule’s technology converts waste CO2 into liquid fuels using a photosynthetic biocatalyst, water, and micronutrients. The company will use the money to expand its test facility in Hobbs, N.M. According to Joule, a 1,000-acre site can produce 25 million gal of ethanol per year from 150,000 tons of waste CO2.
