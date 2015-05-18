Martyn Poliakoff Rocks

March 9, page 2: The sample indicated in the letter titled “Seaborg’s Plutonium Roots” should have been shown in micrograms (µg), not milligrams (mg).
A list of modern chemistry “rock stars” is not complete without Sir Martyn Poliakoff (C&EN, April 13, page 5). Why? He has graced my classroom via the Internet on many occasions, communicating the wonders of chemistry. Rock stars are known throughout the world, and he has traveled the globe promoting the science. Most important, rock stars are influential. Time will tell how many young minds watched those videos and decided to study chemistry because of them.
Mike Castagno
Cranford, N.J.
