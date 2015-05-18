NSF Worried About Competitiveness Bill

The National Science Foundation has issued a formal statement expressing concern about legislation that is working its way through the House of Representatives. The reauthorization of the America Competes Act (H.R. 1806), sponsored by Science, Space & Technology Committee Chairman Lamar S. Smith (R-Texas), includes several provisions that NSF says would work against the bill’s goals of enhancing U.S. competitiveness. The bill would allow Congress to make funding decisions for individual NSF research directorates, something that has until now been left up to the agency. This appears to be an attempt to steer money away from geosciences—which funds some climate change research—and the social sciences, the agency adds. The measure would also cut interdisciplinary research and international programs as well as endanger up to 250 of the agency’s Graduate Research Fellowships. NSF says the bill’s current provisions would boost administrative burdens and cut funds needed for the agency’s move to a new headquarters building. The House has not yet scheduled a vote on the bill, which Smith’s committee approved on a party-line vote.