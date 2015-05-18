… Others Find It

March 9, page 2: The sample indicated in the letter titled “Seaborg’s Plutonium Roots” should have been shown in micrograms (µg), not milligrams (mg).
I recently returned from a long vacation to find a stack of magazines including five issues of C&EN. I was pleasantly surprised. Wit has improved greatly in the front and back portions of the magazine—in the articles as well.
Letters, however, still seem overly predictable—in my experience, chemists are a bright bunch, and I would hope for better.
Dan Steinmeyer
Chesterfield
Newscripts may be the last page of C&EN, but it is the first page I read every issue.
Ann Harman
Flint Hill, Va.
Newscripts has gotten me in the awkward habit of reading print magazines in reverse direction. With my degrees in food science and analytical chemistry, I find these fun tidbits a nice connection to the science I love—chemistry.
Frank Schwende
Fort Collins, Colo.
