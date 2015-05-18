Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

ACS News

PHD Biosciences Wins ACS Pitch Competition

by Linda Wang
May 18, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

INVESTED
[+]Enlarge
Credit: ACS
Kenneth J. Polk (left), ACS innovation counsel, and Vijaya Kuruganti (right), ACS Industry Members Program manager, present a check to Steven Isaacman, founder and CEO of PHD Biosciences.
Photo of Kenneth J. Polk (from left), ACS innovation counsel; Steven Isaacman, founder & CEO of PHD Biosciences; and Vijaya Kuruganti, ACS industry members program manager.
Credit: ACS
Kenneth J. Polk (left), ACS innovation counsel, and Vijaya Kuruganti (right), ACS Industry Members Program manager, present a check to Steven Isaacman, founder and CEO of PHD Biosciences.

PHD Biosciences is the winner of the 2015 ACS Entrepreneurial Showcase West pitch competition, held in San Diego on April 21. The company, which develops small-molecule therapeutics, received $10,000 for its pitch. The runner-up is Mango Materials, which received $5,000.

During the daylong competition, 16 early-stage chemical businesses pitched their business plans to angel investors, venture capitalists, industry scouts, leaders from the local entrepreneurial community, and members of the ACS local section.

Applications are being sought for the next pitch competition at the 2015 Showcase East in Boston in October. For more information, visit www.acs.org/erc.

Announcements of ACS news may be sent to acsnews.cen@acs.org

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Call for papers: Green Chemistry and Engineering Conference
ACS launches business pitch competition
AkzoNobel chooses innovation contest finalists

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE