PHD Biosciences Wins ACS Pitch Competition

PHD Biosciences is the winner of the 2015 ACS Entrepreneurial Showcase West pitch competition, held in San Diego on April 21. The company, which develops small-molecule therapeutics, received $10,000 for its pitch. The runner-up is Mango Materials, which received $5,000.
During the daylong competition, 16 early-stage chemical businesses pitched their business plans to angel investors, venture capitalists, industry scouts, leaders from the local entrepreneurial community, and members of the ACS local section.
Applications are being sought for the next pitch competition at the 2015 Showcase East in Boston in October. For more information, visit www.acs.org/erc.
