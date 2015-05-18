Peter C. Buscemi Sr., 88, a chemist retired from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms, died in Fairfax, Va., on March 5.
Born in Enfield, Conn., Buscemi served in the Navy as a radio technician during World War II.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Union College in Schenectady, N.Y., in 1950.
At the start of his career, Buscemi worked as a chemist for Texas Gulf Sulphur and Hercules. In the early 1970s, he moved to Annandale, Va., and began a 30-year career as a chemist with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms (now the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives).
Buscemi was a 65-year, emeritus member of ACS and a former member of the American Society of Brewing Chemists.
Buscemi’s wife of 61 years, Phyllis, died on April 23. Survivors include their sons, Barnard, Anthony, Peter Jr., Philip, and Paul; daughter, Angela Reuss; and eight grandchildren.
