A Polystyrene Solution

March 9, page 2: The sample indicated in the letter titled “Seaborg’s Plutonium Roots” should have been shown in micrograms (µg), not milligrams (mg).
“Fuming Over Foam” details the problems of recycling polystyrene (C&EN, March 23, page 23). New York City’s recyclers could avoid the use of densifiers and avoid washing the food service Styrofoam products (without risk of putrefaction) by simply dissolving all the food service Styrofoam products in fatty acid methyl ester, such as biodiesel made from soybean oil. Enhanced-energy-content biodiesel can be used as a fuel in waste-to-energy plants or other industrial boilers.
Kimball Nill
Chesterfield, Mo.
