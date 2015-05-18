Advertisement

People

Richard B. Bennett

by Susan J. Ainsworth
May 18, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 20
Richard B. Bennett, 82, a professor of chemistry emeritus at Thiel College in Greenville, Pa., died in West Salem Township, Pa., on March 5.

Born in Grove City, Pa., Bennett received a B.S. degree in chemistry from Grove City College in 1954 and then served in the Air Force until 1957.

He taught chemistry at Millikin University in Decatur, Ill., before completing a Ph.D. in chemistry at Ohio State University in 1964.

Bennett then joined Thiel College as an assistant professor of chemistry and was later promoted to professor. Bennett received Thiel’s Professor of the Year Award in 1995 before retiring in 1998.

He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1958 and participating in its Penn-Ohio Border Section.

Bennett was an active member of First Presbyterian Church in Greenville.

His wife, Jacqueline, whom he married in 1961, died in 1998. He is survived by his sons, David and George; one grandchild; and two step-grandchildren.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

