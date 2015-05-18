Rx-360 Takes Hold In India

The pharmaceutical supply-chain safety group Rx-360 has set up a working group in India about two years after establishing itself in China. The working group is led by representatives from Eli Lilly & Co., Amgen, and the Indian fine chemicals producer Hikal. With headquarters in Washington, D.C., Rx-360 was established six years ago after tainted heparin from China led to the deaths of dozens of U.S. patients. Rx-360 members had earlier complained about difficulty in attracting interest from Indian firms.
