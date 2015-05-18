Sirrus Raises Funds For New Adhesive

Sirrus, which is developing 1,1-disubstituted alkenes for adhesives and coatings applications, has raised $11.5 million in its second round of venture fund-raising. One new investor is GM Ventures, which sees the potential for Sirrus’s chemistry to reduce its energy consumption and equipment requirements for curing adhesives and coatings. Sirrus, based in Loveland, Ohio, earlier struck deals with Elmer’s Products and Sun Chemical to develop glues and inks, respectively, with its technology.
