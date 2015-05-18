Advertisement

Careers

Teva Renews Its Support Of The Teva Scholars Program

by Linda Wang
May 18, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 20
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has renewed its support of the Teva Pharmaceutical Scholars program administered by the ACS Office of Research Grants.

The program provides three-year grants of $100,000 per year to recently tenured faculty members of Ph.D.-granting institutions in the U.S. The grants provide support for research in organic chemistry with potential or direct connection with medicinal or pharmaceutical chemistry. Additionally, the supported research is expected to be of potential practical benefit to the discovery of organic compounds useful in human medicine.

“The ACS Office of Research Grants is both very pleased and grateful that Teva has renewed their commitment to the Teva Pharmaceutical Scholars program,” says Nancy J. Jensen, who is ACS’s program manager for Teva Pharmaceutical Scholars.

The 2015 Teva Scholars will be announced at the fall ACS national meeting in Boston, where the 2012 Teva Scholars, Phil Baran, John Lavigne, and Ming Xian, will present their research.

Announcements of ACS news may be sent to acsnews.cen@acs.org

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

