2015 Northeast Regional Meeting

The American Chemical Society’s Cornell Local Section has created an engaging program for the Northeast Regional Meeting (NERM 2015), which will take place on Wednesday, June 10, through Saturday, June 13, at Ithaca College in New York.

TECHNICAL PROGRAM. We have received funding from nine ACS divisions, ﻿three﻿ ACS programs, and ﻿one ﻿ National Science Foundation programs. A variety of symposia reflect the meeting theme of “Finger Lakes Region, Go Green!” including “Bio-Based Materials & Processes,” “Environmental Chemistry,” “Green Chemistry,” “Green Labs: Balancing Safety & Sustainability in the 21st Century Chemistry Lab,” “Green Polymers: CO 2 & Non-petroleum Based,” and “Materials for Energy.”

In addition to the technical symposia, “Intersections of Chemistry & Art: History, Practice & Pedagogy” and “The Legacy of Minority Institutions: Highlighting Their Successes & Challenges” broaden the spectrum of this meeting. Other symposia are “Advances in Colloid & Surface Chemistry,” “Advances in Organometallic Chemistry & Catalysis,” “News from Carbon World,” “Progressive Methodology for Organic Synthesis,” and “Recent Advances in Food Chemistry & Nutritional Biochemistry.” For more information on the symposia, go to nerm2015.sites.acs.org/symposia.htm.

General oral sessions will be held for analytical, food, inorganic, materials, medicinal, organic, and physical chemistry, as well as biochemistry and chemical education.

UNDERGRADUATE PROGRAM. Ithaca College Chemistry Club students and a graduate student mentor from Cornell University have planned a fun and informative undergraduate program. The opening night poster competition will be held during the undergraduate poster session, which will take place from 5 to 8 pm. Winners will be announced and will receive prizes at the undergraduate social later that night. At the event, which will feature lots of snacks, undergraduates will build camaraderie by playing a science version of “Cards Against Humanity.”

NERM 2015 At A Glance Dates: June 10–13

Location: Ithaca College, Ithaca, N.Y.

Information contacts: Akiko Fillinger, Ithaca College, general chair, afillinger@ithaca.edu; Anna Larsen, Ithaca College, program chair, alarsen@ithaca.edu

Website: nerm2015.sites.acs.org

The undergraduate program will continue the next morning with chemistry demonstrations by the Chem Club students. A pamphlet, which the students put together to share their favorite chemistry demos with peers, describes the procedures, safety information, and chemistry behind the demos. The pamphlet will be available during the program. The day’s second undergraduate event will be a career panel discussion in which diverse chemistry professionals and graduate students will offer stories and provide information on life in graduate school. Finally, the undergraduate program will conclude with an undergraduates lunch with the panelists ($5.00 per student; reservation is required during registration).

HIGH SCHOOL TEACHERS PROGRAM. Saturday is for high school teachers. Talks and workshops include “Activities & Demonstrations for the Classroom (Chemistry & Art, Green Chemistry, etc.),” which will offer free take-home demo kits; “Case-based Studies on Steelcase Green Chemistry Technologies”; “Incorporating the Common Core into the Curriculum”; “Promoting Chemistry Safety”; and “Transforming Existing Experiments for the Evolving Classroom.”

Registration for the high school teachers program is conducted via the Tompkins-Seneca-Tioga Boards of Cooperative Educational Services. Professional development documentation will be provided by registration through MyLearningPlan at www.mylearningplan.com. Registration costs $15 for K–12 teachers. A travel stipend of up to $100 is available for each teacher who travels more than 100 miles to attend the meeting. For more information, visit nerm2015.sites.acs.org/highschoolteachers.htm.

WORKSHOPS. All workshops and lab tours require a reservation, which must be made during online registration.

We have something for everybody! For example, if you are curious about Advion’s ESI Chip for mass spectrometry, we have an Advion & Quintiles lab tour scheduled for Friday afternoon. Do you want to make sure your research labs are safe? Attend the workshop on Identifying & Evaluating Hazards in Research Labs. The ACS Division of Chemical Health & Safety will issue a certificate to workshop attendees.

If you are looking overseas for your sabbatical, try the workshop titled Fulbright scholarship in STEM Fields, which will address the features of a successful proposal for a Fulbright scholarship project for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics fields. Need more teaching resources? Try Introduction to IONiC/VIPEr: Using & Sharing Inorganic Chemistry Education Resources. Or you could attend Chemistry & Art, which will follow the “Intersections of Chemistry & Art” technical symposium and will feature hands-on activities.

Are you interested in teaching and doing research with undergraduates at a primarily undergraduate institution? If so, you cannot miss the Routes to a Tenure Track Position at a Predominately Undergraduate Institution workshop. If you feel a need for skills outside science, we offer the COACh: Communication & Negotiation Skills 101 for Undergraduate & Graduate Students workshop. Those who want more information on career options for chemists or need to assess their own talents can participate in the ACS Career Pathways: Finding Your Path workshop. And don’t forget the résumé review on Friday afternoon.

Visit nerm2015.sites.acs.org/workshops.htm for more details on the tour and workshops.

SOCIAL EVENTS. Except for the opening night social mixer and the ice cream social with ACS governance, all social events require a reservation, which must be made during online registration.

After the plenary talk by Esther Takeuchi, a recipient of the National Medal of Technology & Innovation and a distinguished professor of chemistry at Stony Brook University, SUNY, the festivities will start with the opening night social mixer. Finger food and nonalcoholic beverages will be provided. A grand poster session featuring more than 180 posters and a graduate school fair will take place at the same time.

During a Women in Chemistry lunch, Sharon Sassler, a professor in the department of policy analysis and management at Cornell University, will discuss how family expectations and experiences shape the retention and promotion of women and minorities in STEM careers. If you plan on staying in Ithaca on Friday night, we have two social events to offer: a themed “Chemists Dinner with Russian Accent” and an awards banquet with live music by a quartet led by a graduate of Ithaca College School of Music.

Visit nerm2015.sites.acs.org/socialevents.htm for more information on social events.

In addition, a local outfitter, Experience! The Finger Lakes, has organized three exciting excursions exclusively for NERM 2015 attendees. All excursions include a boxed dinner; transportation from Ithaca College; and drop-off at Country Inn & Suites, Econo Lodge, Hotel Ithaca, or Ithaca College. See nerm2015.sites.acs.org/plannedexcursions.htm for more information.

EXHIBITION. Vendors will showcase their products on Thursday and Friday at tables in the hallways of Williams Hall, where all technical programs will be held. The exhibitors include Advion, Agilent Technologies, Aldon, Alfa Aesar, Bruker, Dynalon Labware, GenTech, Interchim, LabTech, Pine Research Instrumentation, Scientific Instruments, Shimadzu, TA Instruments, Waters Corp., and Wilmad-LabGlass. For information on the exhibitors, go to nerm2015.sites.acs.org/exhibitors.htm.

REGISTRATION & LODGING. Online registration has closed, but on-site registration will continue through the end of the meeting.