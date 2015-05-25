Schooled In The Pharma Arts

May 25, 2015 Cover
Volume 93, Issue 21
University-created pharma and biotech contract manufacturing operations strive to balance educational and commercial goals
Scientists capitalize on mobile phones’ imaging and computing power to create handheld medical diagnostic devices
A look at recent patenting activity in these water-retaining polymers, brought to you by C&EN and CAS
TechNArt conference celebrates how science is providing answers to important questions about our most precious pieces of cultural heritage
After one company’s debacle, Chinese and Indian firms with sound business plans gain traction in the U.S.
Effort to make rail transport of crude oil and ethanol safer will affect chemical shippers
Biochemistry: Researchers solve the structure of a Mimivirus protein likely involved in the mega microorganism’s infection strategy