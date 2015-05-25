Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

09321-cover-carl.jpg
09321-cover-carl.jpg
May 25, 2015 Cover

Volume 93, Issue 21

University-created pharma and biotech contract manufacturing operations strive to balance educational and commercial goals

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 93 | Issue 21
Pharmaceuticals

Schooled In The Pharma Arts

University-created pharma and biotech contract manufacturing operations strive to balance educational and commercial goals

Smartphones Put Medical Diagnostics In Your Hands

Scientists capitalize on mobile phones’ imaging and computing power to create handheld medical diagnostic devices

Patent Picks: Hydrogels

A look at recent patenting activity in these water-retaining polymers, brought to you by C&EN and CAS

  • Environment

    A Taste Of Artful Science

    TechNArt conference celebrates how science is providing answers to important questions about our most precious pieces of cultural heritage

  • Pharmaceuticals

    Asian Fine Chemical Firms Rethink The Move West

    After one company’s debacle, Chinese and Indian firms with sound business plans gain traction in the U.S.

  • Safety

    U.S., Canada Require Sturdier Tank Cars

    Effort to make rail transport of crude oil and ethanol safer will affect chemical shippers

Science Concentrates

image name
Biological Chemistry

A Mimivirus Enzyme Close-up

Biochemistry: Researchers solve the structure of a Mimivirus protein likely involved in the mega microorganism’s infection strategy

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Back To The CoffeeHouse

 

