Boehringer Ingelheim Acquires Liver Drug

Boehringer Ingelheim has acquired an investigational drug to treat nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, a liver disease, from Australia’s Pharmaxis. The drug, PXS4728A, is a semicarbazide-sensitive amine oxidase/vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that works by blocking leukocyte adhesion and tissue infiltration in inflammatory processes. Boehringer Ingelheim will pay about $30 million up front, and Pharmaxis will be eligible to receive development and commercialization milestone payments.
