Chinese Biotech Raises $97 Million

The oncology research firm BeiGene has raised $97 million from private equity investors to sustain existing drug research programs. The company has three cancer drug candidates undergoing Phase I clinical trials and several other programs at the preclinical stage. Based in Beijing and employing 170 people, BeiGene is headed by the U.S. entrepreneur John V. Oyler, who previously launched the drug discovery services firm BioDuro in China.
