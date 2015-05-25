Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Energy

Design Modification Protects Perovskites

Photovoltaics: New solar-cell architecture prevents light-absorbing trihalides from decomposing

by Mitch Jacoby
May 25, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 21
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

Solar cells based on a family of light-absorbing trihalides with the perovskite structure can be protected from atmospheric degradation by a simple device design modification, according to a study in Energy Technology (2015, DOI: 10.1002/ente.201500045). Photovoltaic devices featuring (CH3NH3)PbI3 and related perovskite compounds have grabbed headlines in the past two years because of the exceptional rate at which their performance has been improving. But these cells’ future is uncertain because they degrade quickly: Heat and humidity decompose the trihalide compound. Michael Grätzel of ETH Lausanne, together with colleagues in Saudi Arabia and China, may have a way to stop the degradation. The team did away with the film of positive-charge-conducting material and metal electrode that covers a perovskite-infused titania layer in typical cell designs. Instead, they coated the titania with a film of zirconia and topped that layer with carbon. Cells featuring that design performed well and did not degrade during a weeklong outdoor test in Saudi Arabia and a three-month indoor test during which the cells were subjected almost continuously to temperatures above 80 °C.

Schematic showing layered materials that protect form a stable perovskite solar cell.
Credit: Science
This layered solar-cell structure protects the perovskite compound from decomposing quickly.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Wrapping solar cells in glass-polymer coating protects against heat and moisture
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ionic liquids stabilize perovskite solar cells
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Polymer film banishes defects from perovskite solar cells

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE