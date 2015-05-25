Eric Jacobsen Wins Esselen Award

Eric Jacobsen, Sheldon Emery Professor of Chemistry and chair of the chemistry and chemical biology department at Harvard University, is the winner of the Gustavus John Esselen Award for Chemistry in the Public Interest. He is being recognized for his contributions to asymmetric catalysis and its subsequent impact on pharmaceutical drug discovery and synthesis.
The award honors outstanding achievement in scientific and technical work that contributes to the public well-being and communicates positive values of the chemical profession. It is presented annually by the ACS Northeastern Section to honor the memory of G. J. Esselen, past-chair of the section and founder of Esselen Research Corp.
