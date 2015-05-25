Frutarom Acquires Two Flavor Firms

Israeli flavors firm Frutarom says two acquisitions this month—its fourth and fifth of the year—are part of a “rapid growth strategy” at the company. It has purchased a controlling interest in Indian flavors and fragrance company Sonarome for $17.2 million, with an option to buy the remaining shares in two years. Sonarome sells flavor ingredients in India and Africa. In Canada, Frutarom snapped up a 95% stake in Investissements BSA for $35.6 million. BSA produces functional ingredients and savory flavors such as seasoning blends for processed meats. BSA also has operations in India.—MMB
