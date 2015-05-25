J&J, Achillion Join For Hepatitis Drugs

Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Pharmaceuticals unit has agreed to license hepatitis C drug assets from Achillion Pharmaceuticals, a developer of small-molecule drugs for infectious diseases. Janssen will invest $225 million in Achillion stock plus up to $1.1 billion in potential development, regulatory, and sales milestone payments. Achillion’s lead compound, ACH-3102, is a second-generation NS5A inhibitor now in Phase II clinical trials. J&J already markets the older treatment Olysio, but the firm isn’t a player in the newer all-oral market.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter