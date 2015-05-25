Medicago Plans Vaccine Facility

Medicago, a maker of plant-based vaccines and therapeutics, says it will build a $245 million production complex in Quebec City. To be built in the Estimauville Innovation Park and completed in 2019, the 474,000-sq-ft facility will also house the company’s main office and R&D activities. The facility will enable the firm to hire 200 people in addition to the 180 it already employs in Quebec City.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter