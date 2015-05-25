Oxford Forms Spin-off Partnership

The University of Oxford and its technology commercialization subsidiary, Isis Innovation, have formed a partnership to create new businesses from academic advances. The partnership, Oxford Sciences Innovation, is now raising $465 million from investors, including the Wellcome Trust, to fund spin-off companies from the university’s mathematical, physical, life sciences, and medical sciences divisions. Business opportunities from the chemistry department will be handled by the OSI partnership when a contract with the IP Group, an OSI investor, ends in November.
