Plant To Make Protein From Wastewater

A new plant at a MillerCoors water reclamation facility in Trenton, Ohio, will produce up to 5,000 tons per year of protein from the brewery’s wastewater. Colorado-based biotechnology firm Nutrinsic built the plant, which grows nongenetically modified bacteria in water treatment basins. The bacteria efficiently convert nutrients in the water to protein, according to Nutrinsic. Then, a harvesting system concentrates, dries, and sterilizes the cell mass to make an animal feed ingredient.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter