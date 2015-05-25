Profitability Depends On Research Staff

March 16, page 13: The map showing which states have policies on the disclosure of fracking chemicals should have shown New Mexico in blue to indicate that the Land of Enchantment has this kind of rule. Kudos to reader Leiming Li from Sugar Land, Texas, for pointing out the error (C&EN, May 18, page 2). View an up-to-date version of this map online at http://cenm.ag/frackingmap.
It seems like every few months C&EN publishes an article about pharmaceutical firms cutting research staff. Management in most industrial concerns is appropriately focused on profitability, but cutting research staff to save money is somewhat of an oxymoron.
Pfizer let most of its staff go when it acquired Parke-Davis/Warner-Lambert and Pharmacia Upjohn, research groups that developed Lipitor and ibuprofen. Did someone say profitability? Duh.
Michael Wider
Pleasant Ridge, Mich.
