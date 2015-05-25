A Slip Of The Di

March 16, page 13: The map showing which states have policies on the disclosure of fracking chemicals should have shown New Mexico in blue to indicate that the Land of Enchantment has this kind of rule. Kudos to reader Leiming Li from Sugar Land, Texas, for pointing out the error (C&EN, May 18, page 2). View an up-to-date version of this map online at http://cenm.ag/frackingmap.
Nancy Winchester was mostly accurate in her letter to the editor, but she incorrectly identified dimethyl disulfide as a gas odorant component (C&EN, March 30, page 2). The gas odorant component is dimethyl sulfide, which is a by-product of methyl mercaptan production.
John S. Roberts
Houston
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter