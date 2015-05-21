Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Snow Fleas Pack A Chemical Weapon

Chemical Ecology: Cold-weather-loving insect produces never-before-seen chlorinated natural product to deter predators

by Sarah Everts
May 21, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 21
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

[+]Enlarge
Credit: F. Kohl
Snow fleas in a row.
Credit: F. Kohl

It’s easy to overlook the snow flea: The millimeter-long insect could be mistaken for a flake of pepper on a white wintery landscape. But the little organism packs some powerful chemistry. Researchers led by Stefan Schulz at the Technical University of Braunschweig, in Germany, report that the snow flea, or Ceratophysella sigillata, produces polychlorinated compounds to repel predators (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed. 2015, DOI: 10.1002/anie.201501719). The family of defense compounds, including sigillin A, is unique in that it is a new class of natural products that features a chemical scaffold that could find application in insect control.

[+]Enlarge
A structure of sigillin A.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: F. Kohl
Snow fleas love to party en masse and binge on the algae that grow on decomposing leaves.
Photo of snow fleas!
Credit: F. Kohl
Snow fleas love to party en masse and binge on the algae that grow on decomposing leaves.

“It’s a very surprising discovery,” comments John A. Pickett, a chemical ecologist at Rothamsted Research Station, in Harpenden, England. It’s not often that scientists find any halogens in natural products made by terrestrial organisms, he says. And “here, there’s not just one chlorine, but five chlorines.”

Despite its diminutive size, the snow flea, also called a springtail, has garnered an online fan base for some of the charming strategies it uses to evade predators: In threatening situations, the insect ejects a springing device out of its rear end to propel itself to safety. The insect also likes a party: In late winter or early spring, these bugs sometimes form huge colonies, as wide as a yard, with millions of individuals migrating together like a superorganism, devouring the algae that grow on wet, decomposing leaf litter in the melting snow, Schulz explains. Sigillin A likely helps deter predators such as spiders, centipedes, and mites from feasting on the partygoers.

Snow fleas produce a rather large amount of sigillin A—about 0.2% of their body weight—which is unusual for a natural product, especially one that “is so metabolically expensive to produce,” given its chlorine content and complicated scaffold, Pickett adds. Schulz’s team also developed a protocol for synthesizing sigillin A’s basic scaffold. The seven-step process doesn’t have a high yield, but it is enantioselective and should allow chemists to produce a variety of analogs. Analogs—if potent enough—that could find use as ant deterrents, Schulz says.

Next up, Schulz and his team will study how the snow flea produces sigillin A. The natural product might be made using the snow flea’s biosynthetic machinery. Or it might be made by a symbiotic microorganism living in or on the snow flea, perhaps by polyketide synthesis, Schulz says. Another possibility is that the insect acquires the unusual compound through its food supply and stores it for later use.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The chemistry behind marigolds’ pest-control power
Sweet Smell Of Repellent
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
To Outwit Plant Defenses, Hungry Caterpillars Turn Chemists 

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE