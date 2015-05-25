Technician Award To Jeffrey Seifferly

Jeffrey Seifferly, a principal science and technology technician at Dow Corning, is the recipient of the 2015 National Chemical Technician Award. The award, presented by the ACS Division of Chemical Technicians, honors excellence and professionalism among technicians, operators, analysts, and other applied chemical technology professionals.
Seifferly has worked in a variety of areas, including high-voltage insulator development, semiconductor materials, electronics and thin-film technology, plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition development, and nanosilicon technology development.
He is a founding member of the Mid-Michigan Technician Group of the ACS Midland Section and serves as an ACS Science Coach. Seifferly received a $1,000 honorarium and a plaque during the ACS national meeting in Denver in March.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter