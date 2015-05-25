Thanks For The Memory

March 16, page 13: The map showing which states have policies on the disclosure of fracking chemicals should have shown New Mexico in blue to indicate that the Land of Enchantment has this kind of rule. Kudos to reader Leiming Li from Sugar Land, Texas, for pointing out the error (C&EN, May 18, page 2). View an up-to-date version of this map online at http://cenm.ag/frackingmap.
Thank you for archiving C&EN articles on your website and making them so readily accessible. I just pulled the What’s That Stuff? article “Ice Cream” for my high school chemistry students who are preparing to take a tour of the local creamery, Amy’s Ice Creams, here in Austin.
I recalled the article from my college chemistry club days, and now I’m using it here 10 years later. Neat! Thanks for all you do.
Cristal Lindell
Austin, Texas
