Environment

Wet Wipe Maker Agrees To Substantiate Flushable Claims

by Jessica Morrison
May 25, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 21
Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
A maker of private-label wet wipes has agreed not to market its products as flushable unless it has data to substantiate the claim.
Under a settlement with the Federal Trade Commission, Nice-Pak Products agreed to stop advertising its wipes as flushable unless it can show that the products are safe for sewer and septic systems. “The evidence didn’t back up Nice-Pak’s claim that their wipes were safe to flush,” said Jessica Rich, director of FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. “If you claim a product is flushable, it needs to flush in the real world without clogging household plumbing or sewer and septic systems.” Nice-Pak says the products subject to the FTC case were discontinued in 2014 and that marketing claims related to its “current flushable product portfolio” are fully substantiated. The case is the first FTC has filed against a maker of wet wipes marketed as flushable.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

